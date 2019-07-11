Tiedemann Wealth Management Holds Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL); As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Market Valuation Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Raised Position by $6.49 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,226 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 98,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.20 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09 million, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 636,256 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xcel Energy to shut last two Upper Midwest coal plants – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Utilities That Crossed the S&P 500 Mark in 1H19 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Wind Beat Hydro in the US Energy Generation Race? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stifel Financial Completes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Savers Bank Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Bay Federal Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial and Highpoint Planning Partners Welcome Pete Babilla – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Patriot Wealth Management Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $8.90 million activity. The insider Gooley Thomas sold $3.25M. On Monday, February 11 Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 40,000 shares.