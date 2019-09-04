Tiedemann Wealth Management Holds Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU); As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Delphi Management Boosted Holding by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 6.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 50,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 298,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 248,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Inc has 3.77M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 324,721 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 126,100 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 399,195 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt owns 4.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 292,001 shares. Omers Administration invested in 1.56M shares or 1% of the stock. Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 365,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altfest L J & Inc has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 598,251 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment owns 62,512 shares. Associated Banc reported 316,661 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc Com (NYSE:ARW) by 8,919 shares to 20,308 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,154 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 11,391 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0% or 400 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 350 shares. 126,164 are owned by Oppenheimer &. 46,454 are owned by Albert D Mason. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware invested 0.06% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 10,056 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 1,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Van Eck Corporation holds 116,477 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

