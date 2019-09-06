Tiedemann Wealth Management Holding in Waters (WAT) Trimmed by $312,997 as Stock Value Declined; As Citigroup New (C) Market Valuation Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Its Position by $1.65 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 81,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $217.4. About 69,838 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 45,269 shares to 48,269 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

