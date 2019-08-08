Tiedemann Wealth Management Holding in Ugi New (UGI) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Value Declined While 13D Management Lifted by $467,640 Its Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 2.47M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 80,121 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 1.41 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 207,952 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 832,235 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 39,358 shares. 416,660 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 52,842 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,701 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc holds 0.22% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 18,587 shares. 31,790 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 13,491 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 162,524 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 10,150 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,700 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 9,538 shares or 0% of the stock.