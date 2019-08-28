Tiedemann Wealth Management Holding In The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Was Lifted; Colonial Trust Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 10,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 128,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, up from 117,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $203.53. About 1.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 197.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 17,656 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 393,511 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 116,249 shares to 120,287 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 56,768 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,484 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.21% or 5.42M shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,274 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,806 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 593,552 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 843,137 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 252,506 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.31% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Huntington Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,134 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 257,803 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,783 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 99,556 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Limited Liability owns 5.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,127 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.52% or 363,266 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 11,263 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,459 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci Invests invested in 0.81% or 762,040 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 472,912 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 384,310 shares. 43,029 were reported by Zweig. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.27% or 2.13 million shares. Everett Harris & Communication Ca owns 1.22M shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 5.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).