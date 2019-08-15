Tiedemann Wealth Management Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Has Upped by $492,618; Patten & Patten Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 6.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 197.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 17,656 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 4.31 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust reported 1.01% stake. The California-based Denali Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 2.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 953,061 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,572 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. The New York-based Harber Asset Ltd Com has invested 3.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc accumulated 79,919 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.52% or 56.09 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 215,300 shares. Vantage Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Ipswich Inv Com has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckingham Mgmt holds 3,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 1.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 462,701 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 14,391 shares to 166,321 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,011 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,056 shares to 1,408 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 225,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,634 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 27,580 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 55,979 shares. Glenmede Na reported 418,338 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com reported 4,868 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 102,482 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 207,787 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Ltd owns 6,806 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Westwood Gru holds 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 244,424 shares. Schwartz Counsel owns 630,000 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. 5,546 are held by Mirador Partners Lp. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.19% stake. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kwmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 1 shares.