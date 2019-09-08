Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Its Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position by $356,200; Smith Moore & Company Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The institutional investor held 259,702 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 241,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 183,420 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 36,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.58% or 42,814 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monarch Cap reported 22,408 shares. Private Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% or 2,421 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.1% stake. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 131,549 shares. Covington Invest Advsr accumulated 33,451 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,264 shares. Cornerstone owns 16,560 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,460 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.80 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvard invested in 870,051 shares. National Pension Serv accumulated 4.74 million shares. American Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.94 million shares or 1.4% of the stock.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares to 1,234 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) or 311,602 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 164,090 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 216,849 shares. Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). First Manhattan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 218,417 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 18,178 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Creative Planning holds 0% or 34,804 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.55% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

