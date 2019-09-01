Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake By $996,930; Parsley Energy Has 1.09 Sentiment

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 232.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,042 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 8,642 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Parsley Energy (PE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 142 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 130 sold and trimmed equity positions in Parsley Energy. The institutional investors in our database reported: 247.62 million shares, down from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Parsley Energy in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 99 Increased: 88 New Position: 54.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 223,653 shares to 73,996 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AOM) stake by 474,638 shares and now owns 1.62M shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio.

