Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $710,710; Saturna Capital Has Increased Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 2.65 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 10,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 22,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 10.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Stock Quote Data – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap a Camera Company? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,667 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford And has 2.04M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel accumulated 210,050 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 456,944 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Lc has 131,784 shares. Whitnell reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 50,800 were reported by Bright Rock Management Limited. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.65% or 31,940 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Management owns 8,808 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,365 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Sns Financial Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 368,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.75M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 11,979 shares to 847,027 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W & New York invested in 5,868 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 17,600 shares. Boys Arnold stated it has 6,434 shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Limited Liability owns 29,281 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.04% or 4,443 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.27% or 13.50M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 804,302 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Japan-based Daiwa Grp has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 259,663 were reported by Oppenheimer Inc. Sei Invs Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Poplar Forest Capital Lc invested in 624,224 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.56 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.