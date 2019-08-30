Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Annex Advisory Services Llc

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 8.59M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 233,100 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 89,950 shares to 375,053 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 102,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,218 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 12,519 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability has 58,354 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 21,322 shares. Moreover, Madison Investment Holdg has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Washington holds 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,760 shares. Csu Producer Res holds 0.91% or 7,200 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,677 shares. Family Trust reported 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 2.47M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Systematic Management LP accumulated 125,110 shares. 18,250 are held by Sabal Tru.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 52,078 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,201 shares. Castleark Lc holds 154,672 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 4,959 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,611 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated accumulated 388,077 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 19,240 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 79,734 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 69,685 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,221 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.91% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alps has 14.61 million shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,275 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,844 shares to 9,606 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.