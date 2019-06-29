Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tesla (TSLA) by $3.92 Million; Pura Vida Investments Has Boosted Its Stake in Incyte (INCY) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.46. About 6.85M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Former Trump campaign advisor Scott Mason has represented Alphabet Inc., Tesla and Peabody Energy, among others, as they sought influence in the White House and on Capitol Hill; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 29/03/2018 – Lithium Loses Stardust as Tesla Stumbles and Supply Cranks Up; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk has a lot going on. And it may be coming at the expense of Tesla. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT HAS SENT INVESTIGATION TEAM TO LOOK INTO UTAH TESLA CRASH; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF AUTO-PILOT TECHNOLOGY WAS BEING USED BY TESLA MODEL S AT TIME OF INCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla updates braking distance; 18/05/2018 – Electrek: Tesla loses senior Autopilot manager to Lyft’s autonomous driving team; 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1248.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 26,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,318 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 968,403 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares to 879,921 shares, valued at $29.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla On Track For 88,000 Units Sold In Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tesla Inc. (TSLA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fall in Model 3 Delivery & High Expenses Affect Tesla (TSLA) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nio Stock Takes a Dive – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Money flows in 11 popular tech stocks show that the rally is suspect – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $13.05 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. The insider Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Commerce has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,450 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has 0.19% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plante Moran Advisors Limited accumulated 776 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 970,212 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Quantitative Investment Management Llc owns 91,000 shares. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 3,197 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alps Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 5,463 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 52,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Endurance Wealth holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 447 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 111,663 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 42,195 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.5% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 125,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 4,000 shares. 9,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 141,051 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 21,004 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fil Ltd reported 141,446 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 4,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Incyte (INCY) Weekend Data Points To $1B Peak Sales For Ruxolitinib – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incyte (INCY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Incyte (INCY) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, INCY – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 Positive for Schizophrenia in Phase I – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.