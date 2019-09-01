Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Share Price Rose; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by $694,400 as Stock Price Declined

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 400,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 423,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 9,523 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.05% or 26,749 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.50M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 84,060 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 395 shares. 215,526 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Street has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Amer Assets Invest Ltd Co has 0.36% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 70,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 6,671 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Oh.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 33,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc. by 179,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 0.07% or 3,698 shares. 54,585 were reported by Markston Intl Limited Liability Corp. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 146 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 184,825 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,466 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 17,140 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 15,438 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability holds 4,662 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 70,517 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,226 shares. 17,494 were reported by Bokf Na. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,840 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,278 shares to 660,422 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 163,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).