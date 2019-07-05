Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Shares Rose; Bbt Capital Management Decreased News New (NWSA) Position as Stock Value Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 309,810 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 46,701 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,810 shares to 5,833 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 113,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.38 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis holds 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,900 shares. Davis R M holds 0.02% or 6,990 shares. 35,223 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan owns 48,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Town And Country National Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 0.39% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 40,185 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.05% stake. Lucas Mgmt invested in 44,646 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Richard C Young Communications Limited reported 7,261 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 10.20 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt LP holds 7.94% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 235,879 shares. 20,758 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co, Us-based fund reported 59,624 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.69 million for 66.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.