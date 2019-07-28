Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $335,100 as Share Value Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $32.05 Million; Stock Value Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10 million for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25,659 shares to 201,809 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 56,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).