Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding; Fresh Brands (FRSH) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Fresh Brands Inc (FRSH) investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold their holdings in Fresh Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.94 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fresh Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 42,256 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 880,487 shares with $21.58M value, down from 922,743 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Llc has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Duncker Streett And reported 2,380 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability owns 0.3% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 52,582 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.07% or 124,399 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.47% or 19,600 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.02% or 2.21 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 11,684 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested in 0% or 30,732 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cordasco Network accumulated 142 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Homrich And Berg has 25,867 shares. Doliver LP reported 0.12% stake. Destination Wealth has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC sold 8.18 million shares worth $188.94M.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 163,533 shares to 190,270 valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 3,921 shares and now owns 115,497 shares. Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was raised too.

Papa MurphyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take Â‘NÂ’ Bake pizza stores. The company has market cap of $109.84 million. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio.

It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY DOMESTIC SYSTEM COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 2.6%; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $21 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY OWNED STORES IN COLORADO TO FRESH TAKE LLC; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRSH); 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $34.8M; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Net $13.5M; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, FRESH TAKE, LLC WILL OPERATE A TOTAL OF 28 PAPA MURPHY’S STORES ACROSS STATE OF COLORADO