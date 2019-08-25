Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.93 Million; J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Holder Howard Capital Management Boosted Stake by $356,732 as Shares Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 154,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65 million, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 9,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,428 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 0.27% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested in 0.97% or 744,580 shares. Ssi owns 838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 1,010 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% or 8,355 shares in its portfolio. Passport Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,000 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,743 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Murphy Cap Management has 0.33% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 6,403 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 76,121 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru accumulated 8,108 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 163,533 shares to 190,270 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 93,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich Berg reported 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sei Investments has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.15M shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Management Associates, New York-based fund reported 9,575 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 275,104 shares. Moreover, Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Los Angeles & Equity stated it has 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 49,824 are owned by Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.30 million shares. Mitchell Capital Management Company holds 0.7% or 19,508 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested in 0.01% or 7,300 shares. 967,357 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.41 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. 17,905 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Cap Lc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Sector Etf (Xle) (XLE) by 27,974 shares to 34,250 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,365 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).