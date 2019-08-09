Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $411,987; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 294,854 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 207,952 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invests stated it has 39,400 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Com has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 589,213 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 404,900 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sei Invs holds 0.12% or 188,495 shares. 260 are owned by Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Security Trust reported 4,160 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palladium reported 7,754 shares stake. Moors And Cabot owns 7,960 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 20,400 shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Llc reported 38,745 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Sei Investments Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,892 shares. Art Ltd owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 16,713 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 47,600 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has 122,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd owns 426,902 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 248,382 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 29,121 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 12,678 shares. Frontfour Cap Group Ltd Liability has 7.92% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.61M shares. Legal General Grp Plc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc stated it has 264,080 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Shares for $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE had bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891 on Monday, May 13.