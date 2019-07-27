Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) Shareholder Capital International Lowered Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,226 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 98,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84 million shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,358 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 7,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $230.85. About 398,222 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt stated it has 623,892 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company reported 39,766 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Optimum Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,046 shares. Moreover, Mairs has 0.17% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 248,643 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Kcm Inv Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 24,069 shares. Stack, Montana-based fund reported 189,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.56% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 575,606 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,575 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,102 shares to 2,408 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 10,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,031 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,100 shares to 475,200 shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc Cl A by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

