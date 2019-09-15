Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Increased Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding by $583,860; Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding by $2.63 Million; Market Value Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 97,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 336,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, down from 433,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 147,127 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 743,544 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97M, up from 727,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 638,369 shares traded or 231.95% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,610 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $389.96 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 149,142 shares to 361,550 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,376 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).