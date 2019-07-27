Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $1.84 Million as Shares Declined; Fedex (FDX) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 57,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,237 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 155,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 4.49M shares traded or 124.95% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 17,927 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 42,256 shares to 880,487 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,617 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

