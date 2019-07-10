Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $3.92 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Rose While Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 6.09 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity of debt raise this year”; 02/05/2018 – MUSK: TESLA IS WAY BETTER AT SOFTWARE THAN OTHER CAR COMPANIES; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s ‘Bizarre’ Earnings Call Shakes Investor Confidence; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Most Dumbfounding Moments on Tesla’s Earnings Call; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 20/04/2018 – TESLA IS FACING SECOND, SEPARATE PROBE THAT BEGAN APRIL 17; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Executives Rejected Adding Warnings to Inattentive Drivers Using Autopilot; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,917 shares to 17,158 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Musk Elon. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. Gracias Antonio J. had sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Com stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amer Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Telemus Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,189 shares. National Pension has 137,166 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs invested in 0.13% or 1,312 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,331 shares stake. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 28,825 shares. D E Shaw And reported 800 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc accumulated 1,215 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 120 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 0.04% or 554 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 764 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 16,739 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 133,315 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg has 955 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.