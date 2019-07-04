Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $411,987 as Valuation Rose; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Position by $10.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP EST. CUT TO +2.0% FROM +2.3% AT GOLDMAN SACHS; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reportedly sold some of the Venezuelan bonds which caused an outcry last month; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table)

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 64,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 520,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25M, down from 584,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 316,122 shares. Global Endowment Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Buckingham Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Associated Banc invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cim Inv Mangement owns 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,138 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 25,689 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,976 are held by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Culbertson A N And invested in 1.59% or 28,729 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 137,467 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited holds 9.41% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 358,248 shares. Grimes holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,905 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 93,616 shares to 536,812 shares, valued at $46.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 30,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

