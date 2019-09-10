Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Waters (WAT) Position by $312,997; Shares Declined; Main Street Research Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea’s Sustainable Investment Unit; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 363,673 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Delaware stated it has 191,572 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 28,270 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 2.17M shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 5,501 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 3,725 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cumberland Advsr has 7,410 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Oregon-based Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 6,176 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 1.45% or 359,501 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,415 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 53,703 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 559,867 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 2,962 shares.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares to 244,971 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.70 million for 25.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 55 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 382,877 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 1,909 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 829 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Hanson Mcclain owns 125 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cetera Advisor Limited Co holds 2,130 shares. Hl Finance Lc holds 0.13% or 33,069 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 50 shares stake. Korea Investment accumulated 0.07% or 61,608 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 553 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP) by 1.22 million shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $222.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).