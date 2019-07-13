Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Webster Financial (WBS) Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Webster Financial Corp (WBS) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 15,737 shares as Webster Financial Corp (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 322,532 shares with $16.34B value, up from 306,795 last quarter. Webster Financial Corp now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 481,585 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 54.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 4,531 shares with $1.62M value, down from 9,958 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $163.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares were sold by OSAR KAREN R. SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER sold 45,859 shares worth $2.47M. CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH sold $134,484 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 61 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP owns 835,660 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 330 shares. Lord Abbett And stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 4,050 shares. 9,462 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. Hilton Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Paloma Partners Co accumulated 10,809 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 0.05% or 182,935 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 18,648 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 582,279 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 9,088 shares. Elk Creek reported 0.2% stake.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 70,476 shares to 231,676 valued at $11.79 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 28,125 shares and now owns 386,688 shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was reduced too.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 4,844 shares to 9,606 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 57,555 shares and now owns 213,237 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M. Shares for $899,150 were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “”Stranger Things 3″ Is a Blockbuster Hit for Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Netflix Raises Prices, It’s Not Just in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q2 Earnings Ahead of Streaming Fight? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Friday, January 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $480 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Wedbush. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 539,875 were reported by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company. 1,962 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Lp invested in 4,988 shares. 7,100 are owned by Andra Ap. Harris Associate LP accumulated 3.10M shares. Boys Arnold And reported 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signaturefd Limited Com reported 2,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management reported 115,709 shares. Provise Gru Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Cap Commerce holds 6,077 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Williams Jones Lc owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,869 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Td Asset accumulated 454,146 shares. Intrust State Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 3,129 shares.