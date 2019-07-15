Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered by $540,828 Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 645,233 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 45,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 727,764 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 681,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 145,832 shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 1.28M shares. 200 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc. Spirit Of America Management Corp invested in 80,064 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 4,425 shares. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Mathes Co reported 5,825 shares. West Family Invs invested in 110,000 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Lpl Finance Lc holds 24,098 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 13,186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 316,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 5,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 139,873 shares to 372,699 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 39,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,465 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jump Trading Limited Liability stated it has 1,890 shares. 952 were reported by Suncoast Equity. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd, New York-based fund reported 35,819 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Company invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Security National reported 2,686 shares. Scott Selber Incorporated owns 1,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 1,339 were reported by Northeast Inv Management. Tower Bridge reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.34% or 195,293 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 210,529 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 120,707 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 159,166 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Wealth Architects Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).