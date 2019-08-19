Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Position by $702,956; As Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Cut by $46.64 Million Its Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 145,283 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 102.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 22,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 11,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 3.25 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,500 shares to 201,425 shares, valued at $237.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,751 shares to 66,748 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 24,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,121 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

