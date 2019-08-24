Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Eam Investors Has Cut Stake in The New York Times Company (NYT) by $844,032

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 26,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 65,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The New York Times Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 20,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 28,523 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 48,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 2.04 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust owns 1.38M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Page Arthur B reported 15,065 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 5.40 million shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 30,757 shares. Lathrop Mngmt Corporation stated it has 2.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broadview Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 6,780 shares. Florida-based First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Serv has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hutchinson Capital Ca has 248,797 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Street invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 19,170 shares to 529,249 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares to 67,207 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).