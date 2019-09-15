Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 74,989 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, up from 63,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,756 shares to 233,915 shares, valued at $32.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,875 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M Company Llp holds 12,062 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Portland Advsr Lc accumulated 1,851 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 31,084 shares stake. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested in 12,709 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young & Communication has 34,582 shares. Park Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 13,311 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications stated it has 2,257 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset owns 102,138 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp reported 1.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Haverford Finance Svcs Incorporated owns 65,485 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.67% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 94,626 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 2.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dow Inc by 59,567 shares to 81,136 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.