Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $4.72 Million; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 102,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 119,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 712,665 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,836 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $292.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,049 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine reported 35,420 shares. Moreover, Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,220 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vigilant Management Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 4,796 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 3.99% or 55,419 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 17,125 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 507,694 shares. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 658,325 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,677 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co Limited holds 740 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ar Asset Mgmt reported 117,194 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.7% or 127.12 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,518 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Completes Strategic Acquisition of Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equitrans Midstream to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.