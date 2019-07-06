Tiedemann Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP); Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 510,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 106,837 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank & Trust holds 1.4% or 61,585 shares. Country Club Co Na has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 66,822 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 234,320 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 0.33% or 45,671 shares. St Germain D J holds 11,156 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc holds 162,410 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Capital Sarl owns 42,821 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,995 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 12,211 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Hodges Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,194 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 13,227 shares in its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 14,457 shares to 34,812 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,483 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).