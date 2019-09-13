Tiedemann Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Citigroup Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Position

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 19,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 126,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 2.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 552.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 202,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 239,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 36,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 1.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.87 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NYSE:NEM) by 9,876 shares to 179,613 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:SLB) by 11,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 11,436 shares to 27,251 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,729 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.