Tiedemann Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Oneok New (OKE); Stralem & Co Stake in At&T Com (T) Has Boosted by $360,065

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 113,767 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 105,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 950,290 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 11.86M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Inv Mgmt has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli And Advisers reported 50,700 shares. Albion Gp Ut accumulated 83,567 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.13% or 35.73 million shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,524 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 20,660 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has invested 1.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Connor Clark Lunn Invest invested in 0% or 9,996 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mig Ltd Llc reported 8,247 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Ltd Com (Wy) reported 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Optimum Invest has 0.89% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86,712 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com reported 100,557 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,980 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,085 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Duncker Streett & Com Inc has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,402 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech reported 399,424 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Co accumulated 2.30 million shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.37 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 778,637 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.3% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.2% stake. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 120,505 shares to 22,906 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

