Tiedemann Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Maintained by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 120,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 110,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 2.14M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 529,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 510,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 178,168 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Invesco Limited has 40,543 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). New Jersey-based Reaves W H has invested 3.2% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 193 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru owns 3,547 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 7,659 shares. 26,676 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Weiss Multi reported 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares to 468,952 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,988 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Management reported 33,576 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 284,372 are held by Amp Cap Limited. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wafra reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Anderson Hoagland And Com has invested 0.96% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coastline Tru Communication has invested 0.3% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jackson Wealth Ltd has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Condor Cap Mngmt owns 30,360 shares. 118,039 are owned by Da Davidson. Etrade Management Limited Com stated it has 39,256 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Communications Tx holds 93,855 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited invested in 0.02% or 52,407 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,683 shares. 2,626 were reported by Edge Wealth Ltd.

