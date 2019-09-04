Tiedemann Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Netflix (NFLX) Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $3.88 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $284.97. About 638,833 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 3.10M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,944 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 6,013 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 431,006 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Lc owns 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,930 shares. Kessler Grp Lc invested in 6.04% or 16,965 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 237,765 shares or 6.07% of all its holdings. Argent Com holds 0.06% or 1,669 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 133,091 were reported by Axiom Interest Ltd Llc De. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kwmg Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Co holds 6,800 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,849 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares to 293,819 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,691 shares to 11,719 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,988 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 940 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.8% or 7.08M shares. Hyman Charles D holds 965 shares. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 4,879 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 253,260 shares. 40 are held by Hilton Management Ltd. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 32,010 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Vermont-based Com Of Vermont has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Llc reported 265 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 4.94% or 127,954 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Lc owns 8,850 shares.