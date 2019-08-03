Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Oneok New (OKE) Stake By $598,989; Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding By $1.36 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 52.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 32,304 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 93,921 shares with $3.99M value, up from 61,617 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 2.76M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 8,681 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 113,767 shares with $7.95 million value, up from 105,086 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.32B valuation. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 225,928 shares to 278,634 valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 20,102 shares and now owns 28,523 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Earnest holds 0.05% or 75,630 shares in its portfolio. 40,300 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 9,996 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 63,500 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 13,002 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 693,815 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 380 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 0.8% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 31,852 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,560 shares. 16,232 were accumulated by Fred Alger. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 109,379 shares. America First Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 312 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 67,270 shares to 117,739 valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 10,440 shares and now owns 16,760 shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 14 are held by Carroll Finance Associates. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 23.30M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 7,095 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 7,830 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pnc Finance Grp holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 23,604 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 316 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 27,119 shares. Korea Inv reported 955,146 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 54,641 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.29% or 9,095 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NRG in report on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

