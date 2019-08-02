Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 15,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 10,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 683,590 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 508,740 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highline Capital Lp holds 1.62 million shares. Chesley Taft Associate Lc reported 50,278 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.72M shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 123,412 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 7,469 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested in 145,450 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 5,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 165 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Liability holds 87,761 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 852,752 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Parkside Fincl Bank holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 217,451 shares to 338,316 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 104,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,288 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

