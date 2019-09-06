Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Valuation Rose; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.77 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 52,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.88M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 1.95M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 85,090 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 13.63 million shares. Natixis invested in 1.53% or 8.36 million shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 58,742 shares. Family Mngmt holds 0.2% or 16,005 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc reported 7,593 shares. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 2.68 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 79,392 shares. 300,467 are owned by Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested in 2.88% or 1.20 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,075 shares or 0.42% of the stock. North Management Corp has 0.81% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 166,284 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc owns 12,906 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.11% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 164,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,794 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

