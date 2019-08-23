Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $452,690 as Stock Value Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Raised Its Position

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 936,089 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1508.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 45,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 33.23M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers reported 36,527 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc holds 1.61% or 274,061 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shelton Cap reported 8,790 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Llc stated it has 69,503 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Nadler Gp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 1.51% or 758,640 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 2.45% stake. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 119,245 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,263 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 2.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 47,557 shares. Founders Securities Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,387 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Trust holds 1,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dillon & has 119,652 shares for 6.06% of their portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares to 468,952 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,483 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate General Electric (GE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Walmart, Alibaba Surge in Premarket; GE, Canopy Growth Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.