Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Since Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.95 N/A -6.26 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.90 N/A 1.82 9.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tidewater Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tidewater Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tidewater Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 44.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tidewater Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 99.2% respectively. 1.1% are Tidewater Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 1.46% -3.43% 8.33% -12.47% -30.21% 23.68% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -1.06% -3.07% 17.88% 22.45% 8.4% 46.15%

For the past year Tidewater Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.