Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Both Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.87 N/A -6.26 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.75 N/A 0.59 44.01

Table 1 highlights Tidewater Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tidewater Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tidewater Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Tidewater Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tidewater Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.25 average price target and a 86.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tidewater Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 89.3% respectively. 1.1% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 1.46% -3.43% 8.33% -12.47% -30.21% 23.68% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year Tidewater Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.