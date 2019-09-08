Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

We are comparing Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 22 1.27 N/A -5.17 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 8 0.30 N/A 0.41 15.49

Table 1 highlights Tidewater Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tidewater Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. Its rival Keane Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Tidewater Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tidewater Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 114.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tidewater Inc. and Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 91.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Tidewater Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. has 20.18% stronger performance while Keane Group Inc. has -23.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Keane Group Inc. beats Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.