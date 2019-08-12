Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Since Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.62 N/A -5.17 0.00 FTS International Inc. 8 0.30 N/A 1.14 3.48

In table 1 we can see Tidewater Inc. and FTS International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. are 4.3 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Tidewater Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FTS International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tidewater Inc. and FTS International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 77.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, FTS International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. has 20.18% stronger performance while FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.