Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.30 N/A -5.17 0.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tidewater Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tidewater Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.77 beta means Tidewater Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Andeavor Logistics LP has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Andeavor Logistics LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend while Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats Tidewater Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.