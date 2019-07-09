Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Trades at $22.87 After Triangle; Allied Motion Technologies Has 1.18 Sentiment

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) formed triangle with $23.56 target or 3.00% above today’s $22.87 share price. Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has $872.82 million valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 81,930 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Tidewater Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Rev $91.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Loss/Shr $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Rev $104.5M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – ENTERED 5-YR, 17.2 NET BCF VOL COMMITMENT WITH INVESTMENT GRADE COUNTERPARTY TO PROCESS RAW GAS VOL OF ABOUT 15 MMCF/D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tidewater Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDW)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.52 million shares, up from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allied Motion Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for 412,667 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 260,417 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.92% invested in the company for 183,421 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.41% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 49,290 shares.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. designs, makes, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $358.25 million. It provides electronic motion control products, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and fractional horsepower brushless DC motors for medical, industrial, and commercial aviation applications, such as dialysis equipment, industrial ink jet printers, cash dispensers, bar code readers, laser scanning equipment, fuel injection systems, HVAC actuators, waste water treatment equipment, dosing systems for the medical industry, and textile manufacturing and document handling equipment. It has a 21.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and brushless DC motors for a range of original equipment applications; and brushless DC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, high speed slotless motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies for medical equipment, semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 30,269 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500.