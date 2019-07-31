Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Trades at $22.78 After Triangle; Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (ERYP) Shorts Down By 47.27%

Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP) had a decrease of 47.27% in short interest. ERYP’s SI was 2,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 47.27% from 5,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 6 days are for Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s short sellers to cover ERYP’s short positions. The SI to Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.03%. It closed at $5.96 lastly. It is down 67.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ERYP News: 27/03/2018 – Oncodesign Concludes a Long Term Service-Based Partnership with ERYTECH in Oncology; 12/04/2018 – ERYTECH TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM PHASE l TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN ALL AND NEW PRE-CLINICAL DATA AT AACR 2018; 12/03/2018 ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Alex Dusek as VP of Commercial Strategy; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – REPORTED POSITIVE U.S. PHASE 1 TRIAL RESULTS IN ADULT ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; DISCUSSION WITH FDA UPCOMING; 13/03/2018 – ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – CASH POSITION OF €171.8 MILLION ($211.6 MILLION) AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) formed triangle with $23.92 target or 5.00% above today’s $22.78 share price. Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has $854.58M valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 179,812 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017; 21/03/2018 – David Darling and Mark Parker join Tidewater’s Management Team; 07/03/2018 Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.02; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Tidewater Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Rev $91.5M; 18/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A; 29/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.67

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $115.99 million. The firm is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival.

