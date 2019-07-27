Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Trades at $22.74 After Triangle; Shorts at DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DACHF) Lowered By 59.51%

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) formed triangle with $24.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $22.74 share price. Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has $853.08M valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 93,887 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Tidewater Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A Ratings; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Loss/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Rev $91.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tidewater at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Tidewater Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF) had a decrease of 59.51% in short interest. DACHF’s SI was 37,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 59.51% from 93,600 shares previously. It closed at $8.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics and films, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm provides cellulose acetate for cigarette filters, acetate fibers, photographic films, plastics; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose and other water-soluble polymers for use in foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, adhesives, textiles, mud stabilizers, and thickeners; and acetate plastics and celluloid products for glasses and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers acetic acid and its derivatives for use in cellulose acetate, vinyl acetate, pure terephthalic acid, solvents, and pharmaceuticals; organic chemicals for solvents, electronic materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals; performance chemicals for electronic materials, cosmetics, polyurethane, epoxy resins, and fine coating; and chiral columns and separation services for pharmaceuticals and chemical analysis.