Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Trades at $22.40 After Triangle; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 86,856 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 359,404 shares with $24.84 million value, down from 446,260 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) formed triangle with $23.30 target or 4.00% above today’s $22.40 share price. Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has $854.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 65,842 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Loss/Shr $1.02; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A Ratings; 14/03/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tidewater Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDW); 22/05/2018 – Tidewater at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT FOR ITEMS FOR PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 21/03/2018 – David Darling and Mark Parker join Tidewater’s Management Team

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 33,172 shares to 72,679 valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 35,001 shares and now owns 100,427 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) was raised too.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: Attempt To Protect Chinese Market Share Is Basis Of FedEx Lawsuit Against U.S. Department Of Commerce – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,299 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability owns 39,755 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 1.29M shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ent Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 11,299 shares. Kames Plc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.09% or 4,348 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guyasuta Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.29% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Loews Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Com has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,593 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 78,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).