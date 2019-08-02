Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Trades at $21.80 After Triangle; Rafferty Asset Management Raised Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) stake by 193.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 23,026 shares as Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX)’s stock declined 20.14%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 34,953 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 11,927 last quarter. Comfort Sys Usa Inc now has $1.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 337,791 shares traded or 37.80% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 104,115 shares to 344,203 valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 81,996 shares and now owns 36,248 shares. Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 3,048 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 175,368 shares. 107,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,497 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.04% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Ajo Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 166,709 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 312,793 shares. De Burlo Gru stated it has 38,200 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,107 shares. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 5,684 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Trexquant Inv LP has 10,429 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).