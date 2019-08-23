Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Reaches $15.54 After 8.00% Down Move; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shorts Decreased By 9.36%

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) had a decrease of 9.36% in short interest. VSH’s SI was 10.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.36% from 11.85M shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 8 days are for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH)’s short sellers to cover VSH’s short positions. The SI to Vishay Intertechnology Inc’s float is 8.2%. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 587,653 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M

The stock of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.95% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 102,446 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 31.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 20/03/2018 – Tidewater Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.02; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater: Customers Not Yet Committed to Meaningful Increase in Offshore Exploration Spending; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.67; 29/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PLANNED MAINTENANCE AND TURNAROUND OPERATIONS IN APRIL 2018 AT BRC; 21/03/2018 – David Darling and Mark Parker join Tidewater’s Management Team; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – ENTERED 5-YR, 17.2 NET BCF VOL COMMITMENT WITH INVESTMENT GRADE COUNTERPARTY TO PROCESS RAW GAS VOL OF ABOUT 15 MMCF/D; 29/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $104.5 MLNThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $582.97 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TDW worth $46.64M less.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces Global Cost Reduction and Management Rejuvenation Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Delivers Stable Inductance and Saturation at Temps to +180 °C and Current to 150 A – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

