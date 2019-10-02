Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Reaches $14.60 Low on Oct, 2; Shorts at Alcoa (AA) Raised By 10.42%

The stock of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $13.29 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.60 share price. This indicates more downside for the $559.16 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $13.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $50.32 million less. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 35,588 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 31.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Loss $39.2M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $91.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REITERATES CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Tidewater Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Loss/Shr $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater: Customers Not Yet Committed to Meaningful Increase in Offshore Exploration Spending

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. AA’s SI was 5.96M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 5.40 million shares previously. With 3.43 million avg volume, 2 days are for Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s short sellers to cover AA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 842,673 shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 18/04/2018 – ALCOA SEEING UNPRECEDENTED CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS IN ALUMINUM MKT; 28/05/2018 – ALCOA SHUT DOWN ONE OF 3 POTLINES PART OF WARRICK RESTART; 13/03/2018 – Violent protests in Guinea, disrupt some bauxite shipments; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alcoa’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 22/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP – MADE DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTIONS TO ITS U.S. PENSION PLANS OF $500 MLN, GROSS PROCEEDS OF A RECENTLY CLOSED DEBT OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 09/05/2018 – USW: Locked-out ABI Workers Rally at Alcoa Shareholders Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch New Joint Venture, Elysis, for Larger Scale Development and Commercialisation of the Process

Among 5 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alcoa has $3400 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 38.72% above currents $19.32 stock price. Alcoa had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3400 target. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 9. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 19 by Jefferies.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $559.16 million. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations.

